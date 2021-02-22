Nigeria: Plane Crash - Buhari Condoles With NAF, Victims' Families, Orders Investigation

President Buhari says the safety of the Nigerian airspace remains a key priority of his government.

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the crash of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Beechcraft KingAir B350 aircraft on Sunday in Abuja, which claimed the lives of seven personnel.

President Buhari made his feelings known in a statement by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Sunday.

Mr Buhari extended heartfelt condolences to family members, friends and colleagues of those who died as a result of the tragedy.

He joined the Nigerian Air Force, the military and other Nigerians in mourning the unfortunate loss of the dedicated and courageous personnel who died in the line of duty.

The President noted that while investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing, "the safety of the Nigerian airspace remains a key priority of the government."

He prayed that God would comfort the bereaved families and the nation and grant the souls of the departed peaceful rest.

NAF had earlier on Sunday reported that its Beechcraft King Air B350 aircraft crashed while returning to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, after reporting engine failure en route Minna.

The aircraft departed Abuja on Sunday in the morning before it crashed, killing all the persons on board.

(NAN)