Nigeria: Updated - Kagara Students Yet to Be Released, Niger Official Clarifies

21 February 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Alfred Olufemi

A total of 27 students, three staff members and 12 members of their family were abducted after the attack on the Kagara school in the early hours of Wednesday.

The 42 persons kidnapped by bandits from the Government Science College Kagara, Niger State, were yet to be released Sunday night, an official said.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Niger governor, Mary Noel-Berje, had earlier at about 10:30 p.m. told PREMIUM TIMES they had been released.

After we published the story of the release of the students and workers, Ms Noel-Barje got back to say those released were not the students but other kidnapped victims. She said she was referring to some passengers whose release by their abductors PREMIUM TIMES had reported about five hours before her initial confirmation.

The state and federal governments have expressed hope that the students will be released unhurt as negotiations were ongoing with the bandits.

Kidnapping for ransom has become rampant in many parts of Nigeria. In Niger and many other states in North-central and North-west Nigeria, armed bandits kill and kidnap at will despite the efforts of security agencies.

