Nigerian Air Force Reveals Identities of Personnel Killed in Plane Crash

21 February 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nasir Ayitogo

Seven officials of the air force died in the plane crash.

The Nigerian Air Force has revealed the identities of seven of its officers who died in a plane crash on Sunday afternoon.

The aircraft, King Air 350, crashed after reporting engine failure on its way to Minna, Niger State, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

The crash occurred around the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

Nigeria's aviation minister, Hadi Sirika, who confirmed the incident, said it was fatal.

A statement by the airforce spokesperson, Ibikunle Daramola, said the incident is being investigated.

Read the full statement including the identities of the late officials below.

UPDATE ON AIR ACCIDENT INVOLVING NIGERIAN AIR FORCE AIRCRAFT

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), earlier today, 21 February 2021, confirmed that one of its aircraft, a Beechcraft KingAir B350i (NAF 201), crashed while returning to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja after reporting engine failure enroute Minna, where it was scheduled to conduct surveillance missions over Niger State and its environs in connection with the concerted efforts to secure the release of the students/staff abducted from the Government Science College Kagara, Niger State.

As earlier stated, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao, has instituted an investigative panel to determine the remote and immediate causes of the accident. While the panel has commenced its work, the NAF, having notified the Next of Kins/family members of the deceased, regretfully announces that the following 7 personnel lost their lives in the crash:

a. Flight Lieutenant Haruna Gadzama (Captain).

b. Flight Lieutenant Henry Piyo (Co-Pilot).

c. Flying Officer Micheal Okpara (Airborne Tactical Observation System (ATOS) Specialist).

d. Warrant Officer Bassey Etim (ATOS Specialist).

e. Flight Sergeant Olasunkanmi Olawunmi (ATOS Specialist).

f. Sergeant Ugochukwu Oluka (ATOS Specialist).

g. Aircraftman Adewale Johnson (Onboard Technician).

Earlier, the CAS visited the scene of the accident, in company of the Honourable Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (retired); Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika; Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Lucky Irabor, and other Service Chiefs. The CAS, on behalf of officers, airmen and airwomen of the NAF, once more commiserates with the families of the deceased personnel and prays that the Almighty God grants their souls eternal repose.

IBIKUNLE DARAMOLA

Air Vice Marshal

Director of Public Relations and Information

Nigerian Air Force

21 February 2021

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Named in North Korean Cyber Crime
Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love Laid to Rest
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Pressure Mounts on Tanzania's Magufuli to Act on Covid-19

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.