Nigeria: Again, Gunmen Kill Two, Abduct Nine in Kaduna Communities

Kaduna — * Set church, houses ablaze

Two people have been killed while nine others were abducted by bandits in fresh attacks on Baka village, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

However, troops were said to have rescued 14 people, mostly women .

The bandits also attacked Kikwari village, Kajuru Local Government Area, setting a church and two houses ablaze.

The hoodlums who invaded Baka village were said to have operated in groups.

One group was said to have abducted the 14 people rescued by troops, while the other group was said to have escaped with nine victims before the arrival of troops.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the incidents in separate statements issued yesterday in Kaduna.

He said the bandits invaded Baka village on Saturday night killing one Sale Musa and his son, Amiru.

The late Musa was said to be a brother to the late Dan'azumi Musa, who was killed alongside his son, on February 13, 2021, when they resisted being abducted by bandits during a similar attack on the community.

"Security agencies have reported that armed bandits on Saturday night invaded Baka village, Igabi local government area. The bandits attacked the family residence of the late Dan'azumi Musa - himself killed alongside his son, by bandits - a week earlier," Aruwan said.

He said, "in the latest attack, a brother to the deceased, one Sale Musa and his son Amiru Sale Musa, were shot dead".

According to him, "the bandits, operating in groups, also abducted a number of persons, mostly women and children.

"Troops based in the Sabon Birni general area were mobilised to the location. They engaged the bandits and rescued some captives from one of the bandit groups, while another group had earlier escaped with another set of hostages."

He listed 14 people rescued by troops to include: Aisha Isah, Halima Isah, Hannatu Umar, Hassana Umar, Hadiza Isah, Fadilah and Bashir.

He said others include: Zaharau Isah, Maryam Bashir Mikah Zakari, Yunusa Isah Karima Umar, Kadija Umar, Rukaiyah Isah, Sumaiya Bashiru.

The commissioner said two infants were among the nine people in captivity.

He said the victims include: Saudatu Garba, Laraba Idris, Auta Mansur, Ibrahim Danlami; Hauwa Sale, Fatima Idris, Safara Sale, Shafaatu Idris (infant) and Fiddausi Mansur (infant).

The commissioner said, in the attack on Kirkwari village, Kajuru Local Government Area, the bandits razed the Holy Family Catholic Church in the community and two houses.

"According to the report received, the locals fled the area on receiving information that some bandits were sighted outside the village.

"On getting to the location, the armed bandits set ablaze the place of worship and the two houses," Aruwan said.

He said Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has expressed grief over the attacks and condoled the family of the slain father and son, while offering prayers for the repose of their souls.

The statement said the governor also charged worshippers in the burnt church "to remain strong in their faith and devotion, and see it as an act perpetrated by enemies of peace, humanity and diversity who will not succeed but will be defeated by the grace of God."

Aruwan added that, the governor had directed the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to urgently assess the damage done and take appropriate action.

The statement said El-Rufai also "commended the troops for their quick response and thanked them for the safe rescue of 13 victims."

The statement assured that security agencies will sustain patrols in the affected areas.