Nigeria: You Have Failed As Commander-in-Chief, PDP Tells Buhari

Abuja — The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said President Muhammadu Buhari no longer deserves the designation of the 'Commander-in-Chief' due to his 'manifest failure' to effectively lead from the front against bandits and terrorists apparently ravaging Nigeria.

The PDP further stated that the recent declaration by the former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (rtd), that under the current approach, it will take 20 years to vanquish terrorists in the country, "is a direct hit on President Buhari's failure as a Commander-in-Chief.

The party in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, noted with dismay that the country has descended to a level where government officials and other prominent Nigerians have resorted to begging and negotiating with terrorists, adding that such ugly reality of a failed state confirms that the Buhari administration has surrendered the sovereignty of Nigeria to bandits, insurgents and terrorists.

According to the PDP, "The recent statement made by the Minister of Defence, Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd), that unarmed Nigerians should protect themselves in the face of armed aggression by bandits and terrorists, further exposes Buhari as a failed Commander-in-Chief, "who cannot stand up to the demands of the designation of his office.

"It should interest the president that a member of his cabinet has declared him ineffective as well as one who is incapable of commanding his parade and guaranteeing the safety of lives and property of our citizens."

The main opposition party said even more depressing is the disposition of the Buhari presidency to blame victims of terrorists' attacks, as was in the case of the beheading of 43 Nigerian farmers in Borno State, instead of going after and apprehending the assailants.

PDP explained that such tendencies against Nigerians exposed the lack of determination by the Buhari administration to fight insurgents, which in turn, emboldened the outlaws, who had earlier been pushed to the fringes during the PDP administration, to resurge to unleash terror on the country.

The statement said Nigerians have not forgotten the embarrassing situation where it took the Chadian President, Idris Derby, to personally lead his troops into the Nigerian territories to rout out insurgents and free Nigerian communities as well as the soldiers held captive by terrorists, while President Buhari receded into the comfort and safety of the inner recesses of the Presidential Villa.

Indeed, the PDP stressed that "a Commander-in-Chief that cannot lead from the front, as President Buhari promised to, and who blames everyone but himself for his own failures, leaves much to be desired."

The party explained that Nigerians cannot afford the ongoing gruesome mass killings, bloodletting, arson, kidnapping and all sorts of mindless atrocities in the country by bandits, terrorists, kidnappers and vandals.

"Our party, therefore, charges President Buhari to end his administration's lethargic and cowardly disposition towards the handling of security matters in our country," the PDP stated, calling on the president to stand up to the demands of his office and designation as the Commander-in-Chief.