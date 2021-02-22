Tanzania: We Are Gaining Our Winning Form - Azam

AZAM FC have said that they are regaining their winning spree, after beating Mbeya City 2-1 in their recently Mainland Premier League outing.

The ice cream makers concluded their 20 match-fixture of the second round with an important win that helped them improving their standing with 36 points, despite remaining in the same third place.

"We are back to our winning formula and get prepared for our yet another important fixture against eighth placed in the standing, Tanzania Prisons on Monday,' said Azam in a club official page statement.

Idd Nado scored his fifth goal of the league for Azam as Zimbabwean Prince Dube ended his goal drought since he did so in October last year for Azam to earn three crucial points against tailing City, whose dismal performance has seen them sitting in the 17th in the standing with 15 points from 20 matches.

The league is being led by Young Africans with 46 points from 20 matches after their four disappointing draws, followed by Simba who recently beat Biashara United 1-0 in their 18th match of the season to settle in the second place with 42 points.

Yanga were last night expected to play visiting Mtibwa Sugar from Morogoro at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in their attempt to win points after they lastly beat Ihefu 3-0.

Azam , who have hired the services of Zambian George Lwandamina in their bid to turn thing around to revive hopes for title, had recorded their second win in their recent fourmatch record. Their last triumph was against Polisi Tanzania in December last year.

Their Monday's fixture was earlier planned for tonight at their Chamazi Complex, but the match was postponed to tomorrow to allow the country's flag bearers in CAF Confederation Cup, Namungo playing against Primeiro de Agosto of Angola at the same venue.

Meanwhile, Hassan Kabunda struck twice to contribute for KMC's 3-1 comfortable win over Kagera Sugar in the Mainland Premier League at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam. Abdul Hilary scored the opener in the 16th minute before Kabunda did twice in the 78th and 88th minutes.

The win puts KMC in the same 6th position of the standing with 31 points from 20 matches, but they share the spoil with fifth placed Ruvu Shooting