Tanzania: JPM Issues Face Masks Call

PRESIDENT John Magufuli on Sunday implored the public to continue observing instructions from health experts, while insisting on the use of Tanzanian made face masks.

The Head of State also called on Tanzanians to keep praying to God as the country fights the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Magufuli made the statement when he attended a Sunday service at the St Peter's Catholic Church, in Oysterbay, Dar es Salaam.

The president said the government hasn't banned the use of face masks but urged Tanzanians to be careful on the kind of masks used, raising an alarm that some of the imported ones might not be safe for them.

He urged the public to use the locally made face masks and those manufactured by the Medical Stores Department (MSD), saying they have been proven safe for the health of Tanzanians.

"We need to be very careful on what kind of masks we use, some of the imported ones might not be safe for use, there is a country that happened to lose 3,000 people in one day, and they were using masks all the time," he said.

He maintained that, apart from observing the recommendations by the health experts on fighting coronavirus, Tanzanians should also continue using herbal remedies for self-care and medication.

Dr Magufuli apparently suggested that there was no universal way of fighting the pandemic, noting that some of the techniques that were applied by many countries in their attempt to contain the spread of coronavirus have proved futile.

"Some of their techniques such as social distancing, regular face masking and lockdown have proved futile as their death rates have continued to go high compared to our situation in Tanzania," he explained.

President Magufuli again underlined the power of prayer; reminding Tanzanians that they should continue praying to God as he is the only one who can save the nation from the deadly Covid-19.

He, thus, allayed the Coronavirus fears among the country's population, noting that God is capable of healing and protecting the country from disease.

"I have friends, aides, children and relatives who have suffered from the virus but they have already recovered after using the methodology I'm sharing here, let's focus on the interest of our country, we are in the economic war."

The President also thanked all Tanzanians for their positive response on his call for special prayers against Covid-19.

Speaking on Friday during the state funeral for the late Chief Secretary Eng John Kijazi, President Magufuli asked Tanzanians to dedicate three days of fasting and prayers to ask the Almighty God to save the great country from the Coronavirus pandemic.

He said that when the pandemic was first reported in the country last year, Tanzanians turned to God to ask for protection and healing through prayers, and the country succeeded to defeat the deadly virus.

"Diseases are there and will continue to be there; they have not started in Tanzania. There are countries which have lost many people, but God saved our nation last year," the president said.

"There is no need of losing hope, our God is capable ... we should continue believing in Him and we shall win the battle...it may be another test but I believe we shall win it," he said.

Last month, President Magufuli warned the Ministry of Health against rushing to acquire vaccines for the Covid-19 pandemic without verifying their efficacy.

The president said any decision to adopt Covid-19 vaccines should not be taken lightly.

"Not every vaccine is beneficial to our nation, the ministry should be extra careful on this issue to avoid leading the country into trouble.