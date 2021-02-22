Kenya: DP William Ruto Throws a Lifeline to 2017 Poll Losers

They were relegated to oblivion immediately after losing in the last General Election but today, they are some of the most vocal in the political space courtesy of the 'hustler nation', Deputy President William Ruto's latest rallying call in the quest to win the presidency.

Following the rehabilitation, the group that includes former senators for Mombasa Hassan Omar, Johnson Muthama (Machakos) and Boni Khalwale (Kakamega) and ex-Opposition strategist Eliud Owalo, has not only been absorbed into the DP's national strategy team but are also wingmen as the second-in-command works to galvanise his support across the country. The latest big catch is former Bomet governor Isaac Ruto, who decamped from supporting the 'handshake' team to the hustler movement during a recent DP tour of Bomet.

Interestingly, the entire team of point men has a history of fiercely criticising the DP and his style of leadership. The entry of the first Council of Governor's chairman has not only given him a lifeline as he seeks to recapture the top seat in Bomet after five years in the cold but will tilt the political arithmetic in Rift Valley by taming pockets of rebellion, which Isaac ably represented.

Top seat

The Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) party leader assured the DP of his party's support for the top seat and asked for a backing to reclaim his seat.

"If the masses have decided that they will back you (DP) for the presidency, then we in CCM have absolutely no problem with that as we will battle for the governorship and legislative positions in the next General Election," said Mr Ruto.

Former Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar, who unsuccessfully challenged Governor Hassan Joho in the 2017 race has maintained political relevance in the limelight after decamping from the National Super Alliance (Nasa) to support the DP despite their history of open enmity.

The December 15, 2020 Msambweni polls turned into a popularity contest between Omar and his nemesis, Joho. Omar scored against the governor when an independent candidate Faisal Bader, whom they supported, carried the day. Mr Omar, with the help of Kwale governor Mvurya, were the chief campaigners against ODM, which sought to retain the seat left vacant following the death of Suleiman Dori.

Mr Bader's win sent Mr Joho, an ODM deputy party leader, to the drawing board.

Independent-minded

For years, the former human rights activist criticised Dr Ruto as high-handed and unfit for office while praising Mr Odinga as revolutionary with admirable ideologies. He was even accused of coaching witnesses to testify against the DP in the International Criminal Court case on crime against humanity. Omar denied the claims.

In western Kenya, Dr Khalwale also made a self-preserving move to join the Jubilee coalition after he lost the Kakamega governor seat to ODM Deputy Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya in 2017.

The certified medical doctor is one of the DP's assets given his shrewd, liberal, independent-minded nature, not shying away from issues irrespective of how uncomfortable or dangerous they may be.

The other foe turned friend is Mr Owalo, the man who has dared preach the hustler narrative in Mr Odinga's 'bedroom' in Nyanza.