Kenya: 51 of Kenya's Hospitalised Covid Patients Are in ICU, Says Kagwe

21 February 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

The number of Covid-19 patients under intensive care stood at 51 on Sunday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced, adding that the number of hospitalized patients in Kenya was 328.

CS Kagwe said 24 of the patients in ICU were on ventilatory support, 23 on supplemental oxygen and four under observation.

He said another eight patients were also on supplemental oxygen but in general wards at various health facilities.

In its update on Saturday, the ministry said 47 patients were in ICU.

However, the number of admitted patients dropped by seven, from the 335 reported on Saturday.

In terms of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country, since the first one in March 2020, CS Kagwe said the number had increased to 104,201.

He said 208 new infections were found following the analysis of 3,415 samples over the past 24 hours, raising the total tested so far to 1,265,773.

The youngest patient was a year old and the oldest 82, whereas 173 wre Kenyans and 35 foreigners, 147 male and 61 female.

Nairobi accounted for 128 of the new infections, Kiambu 27, Mombasa 14, Nakuru six, Machakos, Kajiado, Laikipia and Meru four each and Uasin Gishu three.

Busia, Garissa, Kisii and Kwale followed with two cases each while Embu, Murang'a, Homa Bay, Kilifi, Kirinyaga and Bungoma each has just one new case.

Kenya's death toll increased by six to 1,823 and the recoveries by 37 new recoveries to 85,577. Thirty five of the newly recovered patients were treated in hospital and the rest at home.

By Saturday, 1,160 of the Covid-19 patients in Kenya were under home-based isolation and care.

