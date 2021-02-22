Kenya: APs Bomet Rally to Hold Kibera Black Stars

22 February 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Vitalis Kimutai

Kibera Black Stars drew 2-2 with APS Bomet FC in a National Super League match at the Bomet IAAF Stadium Sunday.

Kibera Black Stars took the lead in the second half with Ronald Okello scoring in the 60th minute.

Janius Otieno scored the second goal five minutes later to extend the visitors lead, silencing the partisan home crowd.

But Ramadhan Hamisi changed the mood of the game when he scored Bomet's opening goal in the 76th minute as fans erupted in celebrations.

Ramadhan also hammered the equaliser in the 85th minute as the Kibera players and technical bench contested the goal caliming it was handball, but the match referee - Kelvin Maina allowed it to stand.

"There was clearly a handball before the goal was scored, but the match referee let it pass.It is unfortunate that our appeal fell on deaf ears," said Elvis Valdo, the Kibera Black Stars coach.

APS Bomet FC coach Sabastian Otieno praised his charges for their determination.

"At 2-0, it seemed the game was done and dusted, but my players fought till the end and rescued a point. This is quite remarkable," said Otieno. He disputed Kibera's claim of a handball in the build-up to their second goal.

