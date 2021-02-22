Kenya: Marafiki FC Down Karatina Homeboyz in Central Region League

22 February 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Reginah Kinogu

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Central Region League continued over the weekend with teams competing for slots in the Division two level.

In Nyeri, Marafiki FC beat Karatina Homeboyz FC at Karatina Stadium in their first game of the season.The first half of the game saw the referee at the centre of action as he dished out three yellow cards.

This was Karatina Homeboyz's second game of the season having beaten Kiambu's KTDA Theta 1-0 in their frst match.

Marafiki FC coach Joseph Kabuga attributed their win to rigorous training and says the win has motivated the team immensely

"We have been training hard and the players were motivated greatly. We have three points now and I believe we will top the league and be promoted," he said.

In their next matches, Karatina Homeboyz will be away to Silver Star at the Thika Barracks, while Marafiki will face off Kiambu Community at their home grounds in Kinunga stadium.

