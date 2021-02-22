Southern Africa: SAEF Statement on the Deportation of Zitamar Editor Tom Bowker

press release

The Southern African Editors (SAEF) condemns the deportation of Mozambican editor

Tom Bowker, his partner and journalist Leigh Elston, and their two children by the

government through a letter written by Minister of Interior, Amade Miquidade.

The deportation of Bowker, who is editor of Zitamar, comes at a time when journalists

and media workers in Mozambique continue to be arrested, detained, abducted or

assaulted while conducting their lawful professional duties of providing trusted

information on pertinent socio-economic and political issues.

SAEF views the decision by the government as an unashamed attempt to silence the

media and restrict the right to freedom of expression in that country.

At the time of his expulsion Bowker through his publication, is credited for widely

covering the civil war in Cabo Delgado and exposing the looting of national resources by

the elite class in that country.

We now believe this comes as part of a media crackdown which includes the

firebombing of Canal de Mocambique and a proposal to introduce restrictive media

laws.

According to Bowker, who is a British citizen, he was expelled for allegedly having been

receiving accreditation as a foreign correspondent on false pretenses for the past 5

years as he failed to prove that his news agency was legally registered in the United

Kingdom.

There is no press registration in the United Kingdom, and anyone can publish.

SAEF calls upon the Mozambique government to reconsider its decision to expel Tom

Bowker from the country and engage with the Zitamar editor so that he can continue

with his work without hindrances.