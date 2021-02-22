Cameroon: Junior Sunday Jang - Aspiring Goal Machine

19 February 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The U-20 Lion registered his second goal of the tournament after scoring the lone goal against Uganda on February 17, 2021 taking his team to the quarter finals.

Cameroonian forward, Junior Sunday Jang is standing tall at the 2021 U-20 African Nations Cup (AFCON) ongoing in Mauritania. He has been the architect of the U-20 Lions victories in all two matches played so far in the tournament. The Eding Sport striker was the author of the Cameroon's lone goal scored against Mauritania in the opening game and he did the same in the match against Uganda played on February 17, 2021 taking his goal tally up to two.. The striker was able to get onto the ball, beating goal keeper Muhammed El Mokhtar of Uganda in the process and firing in to the empty net. The goal made the Lions to triumph over their opponents taking them automatically to the quarter finals of the competition. His decisive passes and targeted shots to the pole earned him the title of Man of Match. "It is a huge pleasure to be named Man of the Match and it is an honour to have scored the goal that took the country to the quarter finals. I am glad and pleased to be defending the colours of the national team," he said after receiving the trophy. "It was a good fighting spirit because we wanted to make it into the quarter finals and that is what helped us get the win today," he added.

Sunday Jang's exploits started since the qualification phase of the competition. He finished top scorer and best player at the 2020 UNIFFAC zonal tournament which took place in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea. He scored two goals during the tournament which made Cameroon to end on the highest step of the podium.

