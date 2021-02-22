Cameroon-Chad - Forging Greater Unity Against Terrorism

19 February 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

President Paul Biya on February 18, 2021 had State House discussions with the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport of Chad, Ahmad Abakar Adjid.

The special envoy of President Idriss Deby Itno of Chad at the State House in Yaounde on February 18, 2021 handed to President Paul Biya of Cameroon a message focused on fostering bilateral cooperation ties between Cameroon and Chad, security and the fight against terrorism.

The Special envoy, Ahmad Abakar Adjid, Minister of Infrastructure and Transport of Chad told the press after their discussions that they focused on fostering bilateral relations, security and the fight against terrorism. President Paul Biya and the envoy of his Chadian counterpart used the occasion to seek ways of forging greater unity in the fight against the Boko Haram terrorist sect which is the common enemy of the two countries. Cameroonian and Chadian defence and security forces within the framework of the Multinational Joint Task Force are fighting the Boko Haram terrorist sect that attacked the two countries in the Lake Chad Region. The two countries besides the Boko Haram terrorist fighters also face a series of security challenges along their 1,094 km long common borders.

