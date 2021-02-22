Central Africa: Cameroon-Equatorial Guinea - Redoubling Efforts to Strengthen CEMAC

President Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea on February 18, 2021 dispatched a special envoy to hand a message to President Paul Biya at the State House in Yaounde.

President Paul Biya is the current chair of the Economic and Monetary Community of the Central African States (CEMAC) and consequently the pilot of the affairs of the sub-regional organisation that is facing economic, security and health challenges caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Concerned about the need for the CEMAC zone to bounce back to its path to recovery and glory, President Paul Biya had State House talks with Baltazar Engonga Edjo'o, Minister of State for Regional Integration of Equatorial Guinea who was the special envoy of his President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo. The Equatorial Guinean Minister of State in charge of Integration has for some time now been a household name in Cameroon, considering his regular consultation sessions with Cameroonian authorities that goes to translate the vitality of relations between the two countries.

Since July 21, 2020, bilateral relations between Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea have been witnessing memorable moments. This was when the two countries signed a cooperation agreement on collaboration and joint action modalities on cross-border security. Each of the countries is taking steps to implement the terms of the agreement intended to secure peace and development. The two countries that have historic and traditional relations also have a Mixed Commission which has defined the framework for their multifaceted cooperation. Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea have noticeable cooperation in the areas of education, health, trade, culture and security. A huge volume of trade exchanges is noticeable across the common borders of the two countries in Kye-Ossi, South Region of Cameroon. Equatorial Guinea and Cameroon are concerned about and working for the maritime security and safety in the Gulf of Guinea. They are equally all members of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), African Union, among others.