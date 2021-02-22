Nigeria: Cameroon-Nigeria Mixed Commission - Chairperson Presents Progress Report

Dr Mohamed Ibn Chambas had Star Building discussions with Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute on February 18, 2021.

The Chairperson of the Cameroon-Nigeria Mixed Commission set up by the United Nations Organisation to oversee the implementation of the International Court of Justice ruling on the border dispute between the two countries has assured that the UN will continue to work as a facilitator to ensure a speedy and final resolution of differences.

Dr Mohamed Ibn Chambas who also doubles as the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General to West Africa and Sahel spoke in Yaounde on February 18, 2021 after in-camera briefing discussions with Cameroon's Prime Minister, Head of Government, Joseph Dion Ngute. He said that after a break in the Commission's work caused by the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, work resumed in December 2020. As to the state of progress, he said, "At the time the Commission broke off, there were 13 points of disagreement between Nigeria and Cameroon remaining. Since work resumed in December, five of the these points have been resolved and I personally feel optimistic that the remaining eight can be resolved." He expressed the believe that if the remaining points of disagreement (without disclosing them) are resolved, " It will even further strengthen relations between the brotherly countries that are already cooperating in so many other ways: fighting against the Boko Haram terrorism, maritime security, fight against piracy in the Gulf of Guinea and even in the area of free trade." Cameroon and Nigeria being the giants of Central and West Africa respectively, Mr Mohamed Ibn Chambas said, taking advantage of the operationalisation of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area, can work jointly to bring the two regions again together for the development and common prosperity of the populations.

He further told the press that he was on mission in Cameroon regarding the work of the Mixed commission and to consult the Vice Prime Minister Amadou Ali who is the Chairperson of the Cameroon side. It was within the framework of their work that he came to brief the Prime Minister on the progress of their work. He disclosed that the discussions with the Prime Minister was an occasion for him to once again thank President Paul Biya for all the support he had been giving to the work of the Mixed Commission. Mohamed Ibn Chambas announced that Sub-committees would work to resolve the remaining eight points of disagreement from February 21-28 and that he would come back in early March 2021 within the framework of the extended Mixed Commission meeting to try to find concrete progress.