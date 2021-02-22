Cameroon: Bamenda Referral Hospital Project - NW Parliamentary Commission Evaluates Progress

Hon. Mbami-led team on February 17, 2021 stressed the need for the FCFA 12 billion Special Presidential gift to be completed so as to enhance healthcare of the population.

"We are at a loss that the project to construct the Head of State's Special gift of a Referral hospital for the North West region since 2017 is yet to be completed and delivered. Our Parliamentary Commission was on the field in Bamenda to evaluate the progress of the project and report to the competent authority for action because Parliament has the concern for the project to be delivered". That is how the team leader of the Parliamentary Commission; Hon. Emmanuel Mbami summed up their mission on February 17, 2021 after visiting the worksite of the abandoned project in Nkwen, Bamenda III Subdivision.

On-the-spot, the Parliamentary team comprising Hon. Njingum Musa, Hon. Evaristus Njong, Hon. Nextus Fru and Hon. Ifo Ngang Prudencia were visibly unhappy with the ghost site, without workers since two years ago. The local Control Engineer from the Regional Delegation of Public Works told the visiting commission members that the contractual duration of 18 months since expired and the contractor (Alliance Construction Cameroon) has not been traced so far. Work evaluated on the site reveals that of the expected 14 apartments conceived, contracted and awarded from Yaounde, barely seven had progressed from the foundation level.