Sudan: West Darfur Investment Projects Are 'Robbery'

19 February 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

El Geneina — The Displaced People Gathering of El Geneina for people from refugee camps in West Darfur announced its "categorical refusal to agree to any investment projects" before they can return to the homes they fled from last month.

Over 100,000 people were displaced when large groups of gunmen attacked a number of districts of El Geneina and the two Kerending camps for displaced people on January 16 and 17. 60,000 of them sought refuge in schools and government buildings in central El Geneina, while 40,000 others fled to neighbouring villages.

In a statement, the Gathering described the planning of projects in the absence of their owners as a form of "robbery". They stressed that any projects must be approved by them before they go ahead.

They also renewed their support for Mohamed El Doma, the wali (governor) of West Darfur, and the need for "all movements of the armed struggle" to be involved in the peace process.

On the same day, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) agreed to a support package in cooperation with the Humanitarian Aid Commission in Khartoum to help those affected by the recent events in El Geneina. This includes more than 30 trucks loaded with food, medicine, and logistical supplies.

Lt Gen Abdelrahim Hamdan Dagalo, a member of the Transitional Partners Council, confirmed that the aid and will go directly to El Geneina to help those affected by the unfortunate events and will be distributed to the displaced and families of the victims.

On Sunday, the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) warned of cholera and measles outbreaks in El Geneina's shelters of newly displaced people and explained that humanitarian aid could not reach El Geneina as a result of sit-ins set up by Arab tribesmen.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

