Tanzania/Gambia: Gambia U-20 to Rub Horns With Tanzania in Africa U-20 Youth Championship Today

19 February 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia U-20 team will lock horns with Tanzania in their second group C match today, Friday at the Stade De Nouadahibou at 4pm.

Both sides slipped to Morocco and Ghana in their opening group match played on Tuesday.

The Young Scorpions lost to Morocco 1-0 while Tanzania slipped to Ghana 4-0.

The Gambia U-20 team must secure the significant three points against the Tanzanians today to maintain their dreams of reaching the quarter-final of the tournament after losing to Morocco 1-0 in their opening group match.

Tanzania U-20 team require to grip the vital three points to keep their chances of reaching the quarter-final of the tournament after slipping to Ghana in their opening group fixture.

Meanwhile, Ghana will play against Morocco in the other group match today, Friday at the Stade De Nouadahibou at 7pm.

