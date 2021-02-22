Gambia Records 1 New Covid-19 Death

19 February 2021
The Point (Banjul)

The Gambia has recorded one new COVID-19 related death, bringing the total number of deaths, to 139 since March 2020, health officials report.

"The deceased, aged 48, was until his demise admitted at one of the treatment centers

for being a confirmed COVID-19 case. He had a long-standing comorbid condition prior to manifesting symptoms similar to

those of COVID-19."

At least 41 new cases were registered, bringing the total of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to 4,511.

Eleven COVID-19 patients were newly discharged from treatment centres, while eight COVID-19 patients are currently on oxygen therapy.

"Out of a total of 76 newly quarantined individuals, 39 were discharged. The country currently has 37 people in hotel quarantine, 448 active cases."

Meanwhile, the Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday reported 328 cases of COVID-19, with 12 deaths.

From March 2020 to date, 32,099 cases have been registered, 26,367 patients recovered and 4,959 under treatment.

