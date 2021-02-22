Gambia: Music Industry Faces Difficulties Due to Covid-19 Global Crisis

Gainako Bah, a young Gambian musician has said that, the music industry faced difficulties as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, adding that since the outbreak started they could not stage any concert.

In a chat with Point Entertainment and Style recently, Gainako Bah explained that the pandemic compelled him to perform his music at home, adding that this has really affected him.

As an artiste, I also contribute my quota to national development by contributing to the education sector, he further said.

He advised the public to adhere to measures set aside by government and World Health Organization (WHO), in order to combat the deadly pandemic.

He said many musicians in the country are battling to survive because most of them depends entirely on music to support their families.

"This is the time for us to come together as one to fight against the deadly pandemic" he concluded.