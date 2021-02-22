Ghana: Nigeria Is Number One Destination for Ghana's Chocolate - GEPA

18 February 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana's export of chocolate and cocoa related products used in other food preparations stood at $13.4 million at the end of 2019, showing an increase of 16.16 per cent from 2018.

In comparison, the country exported $5.3 million and $11.5 million in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

These figures were contained in a report by the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), which indicated that over 87 per cent of the total exports of chocolate by Ghana were exported to its neighbouring country, Nigeria.

With this, Nigeria maintained its dominance as a key destination for Ghana's chocolate since 2018, overtaking France, who held the position up until 2017.

The Authority added that Nigeria imported close to $11.8 million of chocolate in 2019, with Ghana having a market share of 71.7 per cent in the total imports of Nigeria.

The report further stated that, "Other competitors in the Nigeria market were China with 10 per cent, Netherland, nine per cent, and the United States of America (USA) with 3.1 per cent," correspondingly.

According to the Authority the total exports of China reached over $331 million in 2019 with the largest export destination for China being Hong Kong, which accounted for 22.1 per cent.

Adding that other import partners of China were Republic of Korea, which had 11.8 per cent, Australia, 8.5per cent and the Philippines which recorded 7.8 per cent of China's export.

Also, exports of chocolates from China to Australia reached an average annual growth rate of 43 per cent from 2015 - 2019, the report had it.

Similarly, the Netherlands export was $2.04 billion in 2019 and the largest export destinations for the Netherlands included Germany, 21.5 per cent, France, 12 per cent, United Kingdom (UK), 10.1 per cent and Belgium, 10 per cent, in that order.

The USA's chocolate export also reached $1.66 billion in 2019, with its destination markets being Canada which had 37.7 per cent, Mexico, 13.2 per cent, and the Republic of Korea with 4.3 per cent.

Besides the largest destination market of Canada, Vietnam, import growth attained 55 per cent, the highest for the USA market over a four-year period (from 2015 to 2019).

Meanwhile, the global demand of chocolate and related products stood at $28.62 billion in 2019, indicating huge opportunities in the confectionery sector.

The top five global exporters of chocolate in 2019 were Germany with $4.9 billion, Belgium, $3.1 billion, Italy, $2.1billion, Netherlands, $2 billion and Poland with $1.8 billion.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Named in North Korean Cyber Crime
Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love Laid to Rest
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Pressure Mounts on Tanzania's Magufuli to Act on Covid-19

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.