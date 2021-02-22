Ghana: Use of GhQR to See Significant Growth ... As 15 Institutions Go Live

19 February 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The use of GhQR is expected to see significant growth as the number of institutions gone live with it increases to 15.

It comprises 11 financial institutions and four payment service providers.

The four payment service providers currently offering GhQR are Vodafone Cash, AirtelTigo Money, Hubtel and GCB's G-Money, while the financial institutions offering the service are Ecobank Ghana, GCB Bank, Absa Bank, Access Bank and Cal Bank.

The others are Agriculture Development Bank, Consolidated Bank Ghana, and Fidelity Bank. The rest are Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, and United Bank for Africa (UBA). Various other institutions are close to completing the process to also go live.

All the 15 institutions have the service available on the USSD or short codes while seven of them have the service also available on mobile apps.

The Chief Executive of Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems (GhIPSS), Mr Archie Hesse commended the institutions that have gone live with the service and was hopeful that the remaining players in the industry would quicken their processes to enable their customers to also enjoy the service.

Mr Hesse added that the fact that GhQR was a non-contact form of payment made it very ideal in the era of the coronavirus pandemic, as it ensures that both customers and merchants observe physical distancing.

GhIPSS together with its partner institutions are embarking on massive public education to create awareness and drive patronage for the service.

Mr Hesse said the campaign would continue and urged the public to patronise the GhQR payment service.

He said "The use of QR code for payment is enjoying global appeal. There are several benefits associated with QR code for payment. The most cited is the simplicity of the payment process."

"Anybody that has ever used a phone should be able to use QR code with ease, and after scanning or dialling the code, one can see the details of the transaction to be certain that they tally with how much is to be paid and who is being paid, before tapping to pay, " Mr Hesse explained.

He added that this feature gives customers a lot of confidence knowing that the right transaction has been effected.

GhQR was launched last year to add up to existing electronic payment channels, as part of the larger cash-lite agenda.

The payment service enables customers to scan displayed QR codes with their smart phones and pay, or dial displayed USSD codes with their phones to make payment.

Ghana's QR code for payment is universal which means that any customer whose bank or payment service provider offers the service can use it wherever it is displaced.

Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved.

Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

