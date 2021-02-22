South Africa: Minister to Release Matric Results Today

Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, will announce the results of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations in Pretoria on Monday.

The matric exams concluded on 15 December 2020 after a strenuous academic year. The release of the matric results have been approved by Umalusi, the Quality Council in General and Further Education and Training.

The Department of Basic Education said result queries should be submitted for investigation within 30 days after the release of results.

"Candidates must ensure that names and identity numbers reflect correctly on their statement of results and report any required corrections to the department before 30 June 2021.

"A candidate may apply at the prescribed fee for the re-mark/re-check of his/her examination scripts. Registration can be done at either the school or district office in the province (all instructions appear on the reverse side of the Statement of Results)," the department said.

Closing date for applications for manual and online applications is 10 March 2021.

The fees for re-marking is R120 per subject and its R290 for re-checking a subject.

"Viewing of scripts may only be done after a re-mark or re-check of results. The closing date for applications is seven days after release of re-mark or re-check results. The fee for viewing is R234," the department said.

The supplementary examination in February/March has been phased out and is therefore no longer available.

A new examination is available during May/June where candidates can improve their results or complete outstanding results. The closing date for application is 31 March in the current year.

The event for the matric results will be hosted by the Ministry of Basic Education in partnership with the MTN SA Foundation.

MTN SA awarded 183 Gauteng-based information and communications technology (ICT), (Computer Applications Technology (CAT) and Information Technology subjects) and Special Needs category learners with laptops for their future studies.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura and Gauteng Province Department of Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi are expected to attend the event.