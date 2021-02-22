Malawi: Bridge Collapses in Mangochi, Goes Down With Tipper

22 February 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Zawadi Chilunga

A bridge along the Mangochi-Makanjira road collapsed on Sunday, went down with a heavy duty tipper with its cargo.

The Kalanje Bridge collapse rendered the Mangochi-Makanjira road impassible.

There were no injuries.

This is a fourth bridge to collapse along the road this rainy season alone.

Roads Authority spokesperson Portia Kajanga says a contractor has already been identified to fix the bridge.

Meanwhile, vehicles coming from either directions of the road were stuck at the bridge.

Mangochi-Makanjira road, which is about 100 kilometres long, has over 20 bridges, with most of them being Bailey bridges.

Annually, the government spends a lot of money to maintain the bridges, which are perennial death traps for motorists during the rainy season.

Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

