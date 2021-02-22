Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

Ten patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in the Central and Gash Barka Regions.

Out of these, six patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. The other four patients are from Atbara (2), Barentu (1), and Tessenie (1) in Gash Barka Region.

The total number of recovered patients to-date stands at 2050 while the number of deaths stands at seven.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 2685.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

19 February 2021