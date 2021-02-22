Somalia: IGAD Strongly Slams Clashes in Somali Capital

The Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) strongly condemns the violence in Mogadishu in the last twenty-four hours. IGAD further condemns the growing hostility and extreme belligerence in political contests in the country.

The continued impasse over the upcoming elections and the emerging pre- election violence increases the risks of instability and threatens to erode all the gains made in the peace and state building processes; and in the fight against terrorism.

IGAD, therefore, calls upon all political leaders to immediately de-escalate tension and re-engage constructively, in the interest of the people of Somalia, with a view to agree on the modalities of conducting inclusive, free, fair, transparent and credible federal elections without further delay.

IGAD reiterates that a Somali-owned and Somali-led dialogue is the best option out of the stalemate; and urges all the political leaders to seek consensus on all outstanding issues. IGAD will continue to engage all political leaders and other stakeholders on this path.