Somalia: IGAD Strongly Slams Clashes in Somali Capital

20 February 2021
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) strongly condemns the violence in Mogadishu in the last twenty-four hours. IGAD further condemns the growing hostility and extreme belligerence in political contests in the country.

The continued impasse over the upcoming elections and the emerging pre- election violence increases the risks of instability and threatens to erode all the gains made in the peace and state building processes; and in the fight against terrorism.

IGAD, therefore, calls upon all political leaders to immediately de-escalate tension and re-engage constructively, in the interest of the people of Somalia, with a view to agree on the modalities of conducting inclusive, free, fair, transparent and credible federal elections without further delay.

IGAD reiterates that a Somali-owned and Somali-led dialogue is the best option out of the stalemate; and urges all the political leaders to seek consensus on all outstanding issues. IGAD will continue to engage all political leaders and other stakeholders on this path.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Named in North Korean Cyber Crime
Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love Laid to Rest
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Pressure Mounts on Tanzania's Magufuli to Act on Covid-19

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.