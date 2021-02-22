South Africa: SA Covid-19 Death Toll Increase By 113

22 February 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Another 113 Coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in South Africa and 1 429 new cases, daily figures showed on Sunday.

Of the latest fatalities, 69 are from the North West, 17 from Gauteng, 12 from Free State and 10 from the Western Cape.

In addition, Eastern Cape and the Northern Cape recorded two deaths each, while one occurred in the Northern Cape.

This pushes the death toll to 49 053 deaths, while the cumulative cases now stand at 1 503 796.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients," said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

Meanwhile, the country is now home to 42 728 active cases.

KwaZulu-Natal is still the hardest hit province with 14 736 people who are currently infected.

The province is followed by the Western Cape with 7 043 active cases, 7 008 in Free State, 4 426 in Gauteng, 3 445 in North West, 2 774 in the Northern Cape, 1 458 in Mpumalanga, 1 146 in Limpopo and 692 in the Eastern Cape.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate sits at 93.8% after 1 412 015 beat COVID-19 since the outbreak.

The information is based on the 8 892 515 tests of which 24 856 were performed since the last report.

Mkhize said there are now 15 388 healthcare workers who have been vaccinated under the Sisonke programme since the first jab was administered on Wednesday last week.

According to the World Health Organisation, there are 110 749 023 confirmed global cases of COVID-19, including 2 455 131 deaths, to date.

