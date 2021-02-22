Africa: USAID To Provide Initial $2 Billion To Propel Global Access To Covid-19 Vaccines

19 February 2021
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
press release

U. S. Agency for International Development
Office of Press Relations
Statement
Gloria Steele, Acting Administrator
February 19, 2021 

Today, thanks to Congress and the generosity of the American people, President Biden announced that the United States intends to provide an initial $2 billion, out of a total planned $4 billion, to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, to support the Gavi COVAX Advance Market Commitment (Gavi COVAX AMC) to provide COVID-19 vaccines for 92 low- and middle-income countries.

Through the U.S. Agency for International Development, this contribution will support the purchase and delivery of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines for the world’s most vulnerable and at-risk populations, including frontline health care workers. This support is critical to controlling the pandemic and slowing the emergence of new variants as well as helping restart the global economy, all of which will ultimately benefit the American people.

The U.S. government will provide additional funding through 2022 and will work with other donors to make further pledges and commitments to meet the critical needs of the Gavi COVAX AMC.

The Biden-Harris Administration has made it clear that our goal is to vaccinate vulnerable populations and reach those without other options, while working with our partners and governments around the world to ensure that none of us are in this alone.

