Uganda: Bobi Wine Unveils Sh15 Million Armoured Vehicle

22 February 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Ugandan politician Robert Kyagulanyi, commonly known as Bobi Wine, has unveiled an armored vehicle he intends to use for security reasons.

The car, a black Lexus, was donated to him by his supporters, the youthful politician adds.

A brand new vehicle of similar models is sold for approximately Sh15 million after-tax.

"There is another group of comrades who kick-started a fundraising campaign for a bulletproof vehicle. These comrades informed me of their plan, but I thought it was an uphill task, given how expensive it is. A few weeks ago, these comrades surprised me when they informed me that they had succeeded in raising enough money for the vehicle, and here it is. I can't thank you enough," he posted on social media.

Bobi Wine finished second behind incumbent Yoweri Museveni in the country's general elections on January 14 but has since moved to court to challenge the results.

He claims his campaigns had largely been funded by his supporters based both at home and abroad but the government accused unnamed European-based donors of sponsoring him.

Bobi Wine's presidential campaigns and his recent movements have been characterized by violence.

At one time, his car was reportedly shot at by authorities, while only last week journalists accompanying him to register a petition of human rights abuses at an office in Kampala were beaten up by the military.

