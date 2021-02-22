Rwanda: Covid-19 - Schools, Places of Worship Reopen

A cabinet meeting held on Friday, February 19, among others resolved that effective Tuesday, February 23, all schools in Kigali and places of worship will reopen.

Since January 18, schools in the city have not been were not operating, a decision that was taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Although places of worship were given a green light after almost a month of closure, going forward, they will be operating at 30 percent capacity.

The cabinet also resolved that civil and religious weddings will be allowed but should not exceed 20 persons and must comply with all Covid-19 preventive measures.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, all changes will be valid until March 15.

Meanwhile, the government has urged citizens to remain vigilant and adhere to preventive measures in place.

"Citizens are reminded of the critical importance of complying with health measures including physical distancing, wearing of face masks, and hand hygiene," reads parts of cabinet meeting minutes.

So far, Rwanda has 17, 929 total confirmed cases of Covid-19, of whom 16,387 have already recovered. Also, 245 people have succumbed to Covid-19.

Of the current 1,297 Covid-19 patients, 12 are in critical condition.