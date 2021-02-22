Rwanda: Kagame Pays Tribute to Late Lieutenant General Jacques Musemakweli

20 February 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lavie Mutanganshuro

President Paul Kagame, who is also the Commander in Chief of the Rwanda Defence Force, on Friday, February 19, paid tribute to late Lieutenant General Jacques.

Musemakweli passed away last week, at 59. His burial ceremony was held on Friday and was officiated by Senior Defence and Security Advisor in the Office of the President, General James Kabarebe.

In his condolence message, Kagame said that the demise of Musemakweli was a tragedy, acknowledging his vigorous efforts in serving the country at different times.

"Late Gen. Musemakweli worked tirelessly and selflessly for this nation and his contribution is evidenced by the various appointments he held over time, to serve RDF in different capacities," Kagame said in a statement.

He added: "These appointments testify to his exceptional commitment to fulfilling the core values RDF stands for. This is exemplified by his unrelenting endeavor to always instill these values to other RDF officers and men. His untimely passing on comes at a time when the Nation and his family still needed him."

During his time in service, Musemakweli served in different key roles of the military leadership, including as the Inspector-General of RDF, the Reserve Force, Chief of Staff, and the Chief of Staff of Land Forces.

He also served as the head of the Republican Guard, which among others is in charge of protecting the Head of State.

The Commander in Chief underscored that as the country bids farewell to Musemakweli, everyone should strive to carry on the legacy of loving and working for the nation.

Meanwhile, Kagame also pledged the government's strong support to the deceased's family.

"The leadership of Rwanda, through the Ministry of Defence and RDF, assures the family of Late Gen Musemakweli of their unwavering continuous support as the law requires and as it is a practice in our culture," he said.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Named in North Korean Cyber Crime
Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love Laid to Rest
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Pressure Mounts on Tanzania's Magufuli to Act on Covid-19

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.