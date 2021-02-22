Rwanda: Kagame Pays Tribute to Late Lieutenant General Jacques Musemakweli

President Paul Kagame, who is also the Commander in Chief of the Rwanda Defence Force, on Friday, February 19, paid tribute to late Lieutenant General Jacques.

Musemakweli passed away last week, at 59. His burial ceremony was held on Friday and was officiated by Senior Defence and Security Advisor in the Office of the President, General James Kabarebe.

In his condolence message, Kagame said that the demise of Musemakweli was a tragedy, acknowledging his vigorous efforts in serving the country at different times.

"Late Gen. Musemakweli worked tirelessly and selflessly for this nation and his contribution is evidenced by the various appointments he held over time, to serve RDF in different capacities," Kagame said in a statement.

He added: "These appointments testify to his exceptional commitment to fulfilling the core values RDF stands for. This is exemplified by his unrelenting endeavor to always instill these values to other RDF officers and men. His untimely passing on comes at a time when the Nation and his family still needed him."

During his time in service, Musemakweli served in different key roles of the military leadership, including as the Inspector-General of RDF, the Reserve Force, Chief of Staff, and the Chief of Staff of Land Forces.

He also served as the head of the Republican Guard, which among others is in charge of protecting the Head of State.

The Commander in Chief underscored that as the country bids farewell to Musemakweli, everyone should strive to carry on the legacy of loving and working for the nation.

Meanwhile, Kagame also pledged the government's strong support to the deceased's family.

"The leadership of Rwanda, through the Ministry of Defence and RDF, assures the family of Late Gen Musemakweli of their unwavering continuous support as the law requires and as it is a practice in our culture," he said.