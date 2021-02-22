Kenyatta Extends Kazi Mtaani

President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced the extension of the National Hygiene Programme dubbed Kazi Mtaani which was to end next month.

The president made the announcement on Friday at Soweto Hospital, Kayole, where he'd gone to commission the newly constructed level three medical facility.

The President noted that everywhere he goes, the youth have told him they would like the programme to continue hence his decision to extend it.

"I was in Uthiru, Kiamaiko, and other places and the youths have told me they want Kazi Mtaani extended so that they can continue working and serving their nation, I will extend it," he said.

The programme which is under the State Department of Housing and Urban Development was to an end on March 4.

The program was unveiled by the President in 2020 and is meant to provide social protection for workers whose prospects for daily or casual work had been disrupted by the containment policies put in place to limit the spread of Covid-19.

Beneficiaries are paid a weekly stipend of Sh1,000 by the State Department of Interior and Co-ordination of the National Government through M-Pesa.

The project is located in 23 informal settlements and seeks to improve urban infrastructure and services.

The project aims to reach 669,000 households across all the 290 constituencies with the current payroll figure standing at 341,958 households.

So far, out of the Sh10 billion allocated for the purpose of cushioning the elderly, orphans and vulnerable members of the society, the government has disbursed Sh1.3 billion for phase one, Sh2.4 billion and Sh5.6 billion has been earmarked for phase three.

In Nairobi, more than 12,000 Kenyans living in Mathare, Kibera, Mukuru and Korogocho have benefited frpom this initiative.