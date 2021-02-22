Sierra Leone: MFMR Introduces E--Canoe Registration System

In fulfillment of government's desire to promote formidable digitalized systems of operation in Ministries, Department and Agencies, (MDAs) that would enhance E- governance, efficient and effective service delivery, the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources has partnered with Amsoft technologies, an indigenous Software Development Firm to develop a robust Canoe Registration Web Portal and Mobile Application. The system was designed in collaboration with the ministry's ICT department.

Presenting the technology to the management staff of the ministry at the conference hall of the ministry on Thursday, 11th February, 2021, the Chief Executive of the firm, Momodu Deen Swarray said the idea of developing the platform started in 2020 and assured that when fully developed, it would provide an opportunity for the ministry to capture reliable data during the nationwide canoe registration exercise.

Once detailed information such as names of the canoe and owner are captured by the Web application, he said, it will be electronically transmitted to the ministry's website whilst the Mobile application, provides an opportunity for management to monitor the activities of staff collecting data in the field on a daily basis.

Management staff of the ministry, including the Minister, Deputy Minister, Permanent Secretary, and Director, later, proffered meaningful suggestions and observations, aimed at bolstering the technology and appreciated the effort of the firm. The Software expert promised to incorporate salient contributions from staff of the ministry to ensure that a well-designed platform that would stand the "test of time" is developed.

When fully designed, the platform will serve as a driving force that would support the ministry to effectively manage the fisheries sector.