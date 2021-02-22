Sierra Leone: Diaspora Affairs Coordinator Lights Up Ginger Hall Community

Ginger Hall community in the east of Freetown, on 12 February, 2021, received a donation of street lights from Sierra Leone's Diaspora Affairs Coordinator in the United States of America, Madam Rachel Monjama Horner.

According to Madam Horner, beneficiaries of the first phase of her support to Ginger Hall are Fattarahman Street, Bockarie Lane , Savage Square and Blyden Lane communities.

'I want everyone in the community to enjoy the light, especially for those that can't afford electricity and also for the youth and young men and women to stay together as one and in good company during the night," she said.

The donation has been described as timely by a cross section of the community, which streets have been consistently dark during the night for over 20 years, until these street lights were installed, which are now lighting up the community during the night.

'We acknowledge and appreciate you as one of own for this kind humanitarian gesture in lighting up our community during the night', Aunty Rokie, an elder in the community remarked, adding, 'Well continue to pray for you, as the hand that gives never lacks'.

In a video conference call to the Community, Madam Horner stated that she was proud to give back to her community at all times as the Lord blesses her: "I am ready to give back to my community, by working with you to identify the immediate community needs, to enable me provide the necessary resources within my earning, to get things done.

She called on the youth within the community 'to refrain from drugs and violence, unite and cooperate with each other, in order to maintain the peace and development. 'We are one family and must be seen to be acting as that', she said.

One of the youths, Francis Sallu Kamara thanked Madam Horner for the initiative and used the opportunity to appeal to others within and without the country to contribute meaningfully to developing their local communities, as she has done. 'We are proud of you Madam and will continue to pray for you. Keep it up', he concluded.

'This is an important step by one of our daughters. We are very proud of you', elder Mohamed Kamara said. He also called on all Sierra Leoneans at home and abroad to emulate her example.

Madam Rachel Horner was born and raised in the Ginger Hall Community, which inspired her to give back to her community through this donation, which she says, is the beginning of bigger things ahead for Ginger Hall.

It would be recalled that Madam Horner was the first Sierra Leonean based in the United States to have personally procured and donated 4,000 COVID-prevention facemasks and hand sanitizers to the Ginger Hall community in 2020, to complement Government's efforts in the fight against the pandemic in Sierra Leone.

She has also promised to provide a brand new water compression machine to supply the main water MILLA TANK in the Ginger Hall community as a means of increasing access to safe water and improving sanitation within the community.