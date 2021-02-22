Sierra Leone: Bollore Boosts Education in Seaside Communities

Bollore Transport and Logistics, last Friday, February 13, donated school materials worth over one hundred and fifty million Leones to pupils of Seaside communities, respectively.

Over one thousand, three hundred and fifty pupils from primary, secondary and senior secondary schools in both communities, received school bags, books and other school materials worth millions of Leones.

Speaking at the donation ceremony, General Manager of Bollore Transport and Logistics, Bertrand Kerghelen, said they have done many donations to those communities, but could be more pleased whenever donate to school children because education is power.

He said since they started operating, they have done a lot for both communities, stating that they will continue to support those children and the communities.

Also speaking, Public Relations Officer of Bollore, said the donation was the company's yearly move in the two communities, as part of their corporate social responsibility, stating that they have done it for the past four years.

He said the two communities did the selection of the beneficiary children and sent the list to Bollore.

Youth Leader of Moa Wharf Community, Musa Kanu thanked Bollore for empowering the kid, stating that the company has done a lot for the Moa Wharf Community in terms of development.

He disclosed that last year, the company awarded scholarships to over seven hundred school children in the community from primary, junior and senior secondary pupils.

He stated that the company also awarded scholarships to fifteen university students in the community.

He said the company had constructed a community centre and provided water for the community.

Chairman of Seaside community, Lamin Koroma, thanked the company for their support to the community, stating that children in his community have benefited from the company's support.

He said youth of his community have also benefited a lot including access to permanent employment in the company, scholarships to university students and many more.

He also disclosed that the company has also helped in boosting security by constructing a police post in the community, stating that the company has also boost garbage collection.

He further disclosed that the company has also facilitated the construction of a fishing boat, which, he said would help in the area of youth employment and boost the fishing sector.

