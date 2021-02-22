Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF MP Protests Abuse of Agric Inputs

22 February 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

ZANU PF legislator for Magunje has taken Lands Minister Anxious Masuka over the continued abuse and mismanagement of farm inputs distributed to local farmers under government schemes.

Speaking in parliament this past week, Kashiri urged the minister to provide an audited list of beneficiaries under government's farming schemes such as Command Agriculture.

There are suspicions some of the beneficiaries were corrupt middlemen riding on poor monitoring by authorities to siphon funds from the scheme.

The MP said a lot of fertiliser sourced under the auspices of government's farm input schemes was being diverted onto the streets for quick money while the rightful beneficiaries suffered.

The shenanigans, coupled with poor agricultural policies, corruption and other climate mishaps, is linked to perennial poor yields the country has experienced over the recent past years.

Said Kashiri, "This has been an illicit exercise that has been going on.

"What measures have you put in place to make sure that farmers who get fertiliser are the actual farmers and not middlemen who get fertiliser for onward selling?"

In his response, Minister Masuka said to curb such abuses, every farmer was now being compelled to sign contract forms for acceptance of inputs and their intended purpose.

"We have widened supervision of inputs where for Command scheme, selection is done by CBZ bank and Agro Yield who sign the contracts," said the minister.

He added that the National Land Inspectorate comprising of security departments has also been activated to minimise input abuse.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Named in North Korean Cyber Crime
Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love Laid to Rest
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Pressure Mounts on Tanzania's Magufuli to Act on Covid-19
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.