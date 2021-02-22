Sierra Leone: Mustapha Swarray Donates Food to School Pupils At Ogoo Farm

Mustapha Swarray a Sierra Leonean based in the United States has on Monday,15th January, provided food for over five hundred School kids at the Ogoo Farm community in Freetown.

The feeding program took place at the Devine Academy Nursery Preparatory Primary School and the Islamic Community Primary School, all in the Ogoo Farm community.

The feeding was done as part of his contribution towards the development in Sierra Leone.

Speaking at event, Mustapha Swarray explained that feeding school kid has always been his dream, stating that most of the kids in the community have humble backgrounds.

He said over the years he has been putting things in place to see how he could help the needy and that upon arrival from the US, he decided to provide food and drinks to feed the kids.

"I have spent over seven million Leones in preparing these food items .I have no political ambition or any goal to run for an office in the community. I am just trying to give back to the community what God has bless me with" he said

He stated that his vision is to address the root causes of hunger and deepen understanding of structural and systemic inequities that disproportionately impact marginalized school pupils.

Shiek Yusuf Fofanah, a teacher at the Islamic Community Primary School commended and thanks Mustapha swarray for his timely support.

He noted that most of their kids usually go to school without food for the rest of that day.

Principal of the Islamic Community School, Alpha Jalloh also thanks Swarray on behalf of all the beneficiary kids, noting that such gesture has never taken place in the school.

He encouraged philanthropist to continue the good work and start extending helping hands to other schools in the community.

Haja Sow, Head Girl at Devine Academy Preparatory Primary School expressed her delight for the donation.