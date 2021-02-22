Sierra Leone: NP-SL Launches Castro GTX Dip Loyalty Promo

16 February 2021
Concord Times (Freetown)

One of the leading oil marketing companies in Sierra Leone, National Petroleum-Sierra Leone (NP-SL) has on Friday, 12th February launched the 'Castro GTX dip loyalty promotion' in which customers stand the chance to win various handsome prizes.

The promotion will run for four weeks -from February 15th to March 14th, 2021.

Finance and Account Manager, Saidu Mansaray said the lubricant is a premium bran with a lot of benefits for car owners and users, adding that it is characterised with longevity that helps to maintain the duration cars.

He said aside from the longevity, the product enhances the efficiency of machines and has a minimal emission that helps to maintain the environment.

He said the lubricant has good effect and assurance satisfaction, thus calling on the public to go in for the product, not only to win the prizes but to enjoy it benefits.

Sales Supervisor, Castro Lubricant, Leon Aboko-Cole told pressmen that they have three different specifications of the product including Castro GTX 20W -50,Castro Ultraclean and Castro diesel 15W- 40.

He said the three types of the product are multi-graded and can be used by both diesel and petrol engines, adding that a customer is required to buy five littres of the product to qualify for the promotion.

He said all sales personnel at all filing stations will collect details of customers who will later be contacted to collect their prizes.

He said the promotions makes room for everybody to be a winner because immediately one buys a gallon, one would be compensated even without winning the draw.

He called on customers to buy more of the product and stand the chance to grab prizes.

Copyright © 2021 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

