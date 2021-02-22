Sierra Leone: WIMSA Applauds Female Radio Journalists

Commemorating the World Radio Day, Women in the Media Sierra Leone (WIMSAL),applauded female radio journalists, who have been advocating for women and girls across the country in their respective radio stations.

February 13th each year is observed as World Radio Day.

President of WIMSAL, Femi Jarette Coker, said the main objective behind celebrating the day was to raise awareness among the public and the media about the importance of radio.

"As we celebrate this day, WIMSAL want to appreciate all female broadcast journalists working for different radio stations in the country. We applaud our strong ladies in the media for their relentless effort in advocating for women and girls and all other issues," she said.

She urged all female journalists to continue using their voices to change the narratives in their various societies.