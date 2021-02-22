Malawi: Bushiris Obtains Court Injunction Over Arrests As Critically Ill Daughter Prevented From Leaving Malawi to Kenya for Treatment

22 February 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, have obtained a court injunction stopping the Malawi police from arresting them.

The High Court in Lilongwe granted the injunction on Sunday.

It is reported that the State was planning to arrest them.

The injunction paves way for a judicial review on their re-arrest.

Bushiri's lawyer Wapona Kita obtained the injunction after Police stormed Bushiri's residence to effect the arrest.

This was after Police prevented Bushiri's family from leaving Malawi.

Bushiri's daughters and mother-in-law were leaving the country for Kenya o access medical assistance in a chartered air ambulance.

The prophet's children Raphaela and Israela, cousin Esther Bushiri and mother-in-law Magdalena Zgambo were expected to depart from Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe.

Bushiri's critically ill daughter was booked for specialist treatment in Kenya while the other family members were travelling as guardians.

According to Kita, a local doctor referred the child to a specialist in Kenya because her case cannot be treated in Malawi.

Kita warned that government will be held responsible "if anything terrible happens to the child."

The Bushiris controversially left South Africa where they were being tried for fraud, theft and money laundering.

Previously, there has been a hearing on whether they may be repatriated to South Africa or not.

The court has also granted a judicial review on the matter to be heard on March 8th 2021.

