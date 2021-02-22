Zimbabwe: Clogged Waterways Leave Karoi Houses Flooded

KAROI residents have expressed concern over the Mashonaland West town's poor water drainage system that has of late exposed several homes and property to damage by flash floods.

Residents have urged council to expedite rehabilitation of the drainage system to curb further losses to valuable property.

Recently, flash floods hit parts of Karoi resulting in several houses being water-logged.

Some houses were damaged with walls cracking and precast walls collapsing.

Karoi Residents Association (KRA) chairperson, Trymore Chinembiri told NewZimbabwe.com weekend his organisation has received complaints from residents over the poor water drainage system.

"Most of the complaints came from Claudia, Chikangwe and Chiedza suburbs where residents said water was flowing into their houses due to the poor drainage system. In the central business district, there are also quite a number of places where there is the same problem.

"Council needs to come up with teams that look into these issues because if they are not looked into effectively, we may end up witnessing further damage to property like lounge suites, electrical gadgets, beds, carpets, among others."

Chinembiri called upon all residents to practise responsible citizenry by shunning indiscriminate dumping of refuse which blocks storm waterways.

Council spokesperson, Precious Nhara said the local authority was seized with matter.

"We are aware of the challenges that are currently being experienced in Claudia, Chiedza and Chikangwe.

"We appeal to residents to ensure all drainage systems are cleared to allow water to flow freely to prevent flooding in built-up environments," he said.