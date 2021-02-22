Zimbabwe: Clogged Waterways Leave Karoi Houses Flooded

22 February 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By James Muonwa

KAROI residents have expressed concern over the Mashonaland West town's poor water drainage system that has of late exposed several homes and property to damage by flash floods.

Residents have urged council to expedite rehabilitation of the drainage system to curb further losses to valuable property.

Recently, flash floods hit parts of Karoi resulting in several houses being water-logged.

Some houses were damaged with walls cracking and precast walls collapsing.

Karoi Residents Association (KRA) chairperson, Trymore Chinembiri told NewZimbabwe.com weekend his organisation has received complaints from residents over the poor water drainage system.

"Most of the complaints came from Claudia, Chikangwe and Chiedza suburbs where residents said water was flowing into their houses due to the poor drainage system. In the central business district, there are also quite a number of places where there is the same problem.

"Council needs to come up with teams that look into these issues because if they are not looked into effectively, we may end up witnessing further damage to property like lounge suites, electrical gadgets, beds, carpets, among others."

Chinembiri called upon all residents to practise responsible citizenry by shunning indiscriminate dumping of refuse which blocks storm waterways.

Council spokesperson, Precious Nhara said the local authority was seized with matter.

"We are aware of the challenges that are currently being experienced in Claudia, Chiedza and Chikangwe.

"We appeal to residents to ensure all drainage systems are cleared to allow water to flow freely to prevent flooding in built-up environments," he said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Named in North Korean Cyber Crime
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love Laid to Rest
Pressure Mounts on Tanzania's Magufuli to Act on Covid-19
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.