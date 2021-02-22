Kenya: Police Recruitment Kicks Off Countrywide Under Strict Covid-19 Protocols

22 February 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — The recruitment of 5,000 Police Constables kicked off in centres countrywide on Monday ahead of training at various colleges.

Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai said the recruitment will only take place on Monday at designated centres in each Constituency.

The National Police Service has not hired for the last three years.

According to Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, applicants recruited for the training shall be bonded to serve in the National Police Service for a minimum period of 10 years.

"Applicants must present themselves at the recruitment centres with the duly completed form indicating the service of preference on the day of the recruitment exercise," the Inspector General said.

For cadets, NPS will be keen on candidates with courses in Medicine, Engineering, Forensic Science, Ballistics, Education and Law.

Female candidates must not be pregnant at recruitment and during the entire training period.

The recruitment comes ahead of next year's General Election when heavy deployment is expected.

National Police Service Commission (NPSC) Chairman Eliud Kinuthia said the exercise will be carried out in a transparent way under strict rules and regulations while observing the COVID-19 protocols.

Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

