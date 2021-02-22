Kenya: 2 Giraffes Electrocuted in Soysambu Conservancy

22 February 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Two Giraffes were on Sunday electrocuted in Soysambu Conservancy in Nakuru, in what was blamed on the height of electricity poles.

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) said it had engaged the Kenya Wildlife Service to consider changing the poles or raise them for a lasting solution.

"Preliminary reports indicate that the height of electricity polls crossing Soysambu Conservancy are low, below the giraffe's height," KWS said in a statement that confirmed the electrocution of the two giraffes.

It said Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala had initiated talks with his Energy counterpart Charles Keter on how to find a lasting solution.

"Kenya Power is expected to replace the electricity poles to prevent electrocution of giraffes within the area," KWS said.

Statistics from KWS show that Kenya has a total of 28,850 giraffes in the country: 12, 717 are Maasai giraffe, 15,524 are Reticulated giraffe and 609 are Rothchild's giraffe.

