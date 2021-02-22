Namibia: Firm Volunteers to Search for Missing Mandela

A local private investigation company has dispatched a team of investigators to Lüderitz to assist the local community in its search for the missing four-year-old Spencer Mandela Nakale, who disappeared towards the end of last year.

Founder of Zone Safety Erastus Nghuulikwa said his company is offering free services to help find Mandela.

"We normally charge tracking fees, administration fees and travelling costs for our agents - but with this case, we are willing to investigate for free," he said.

Nghuulikwa, who is a private detective and law student, said they have visited the family and the preliminary investigation has already been completed.

"Based on our experiences, the matter of Mandela does not sound like a missing person who lost residential directions any longer because of the time frame that has passed;

if that was a case, people who might find him stranded could already emerge with information to the authorities, but now we are investigating with a suspicion of kidnapping and a missing person who might be calling for help or in danger," he told New Era.

Nghuulikwa further said the company is also offering counselling to Mandela's parents to help them cope with the ordeal.

"We are giving them hope that justice will prevail and that Mandela will come back home," he added.

"This has become a national concern, and we are doing everything in our power to find the boy. If there is any foul play or criminal activity, we want it to be brought to book to discourage this type of ordeals in Namibia."

Mandela has been missing since 28 December when he disappeared from his aunt's house in Lüderitz - just ten days after his arrival from the northern part of the country to spend the festive season with his parents.

Anyone with information on Mandela's whereabouts can contact Zone Safety or visit their offices in Tsumeb.

"There are rewards to be offered to anyone with relevant information," said Nghuulikwa.

Members of the public with information can also contact his parents at 081 695 4974 or 081 219 3691, or Chief Inspector Theodore Kotungondo at 081 355 1422, or the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Muindia Kenehama at 081 317 6432.