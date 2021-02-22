Tanzania: Three People in Trouble Over Abuse of Office

20 February 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Peti Siyame

THE Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau PCCB in Katavi Region and the office of Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) intend to arraign three people, including two former leaders of Mishamo Agriculture and Marketing Cooperative Society (Amcos) for abuse of office and embezzlement of over 4m/- during their tenure of office.

Katavi Regional PCCB Commander Christopher Nakua told 'Daily News' recently, adding that two former Amcos leaders committed the crime against Section 31 of Prevention and Combating of Corruption Act No 11 of 2007.

He named the suspects as former Mishamo Amcos Ltd Chairperson Pridace Mark and Cooperative Society former manager Valatho Gataro.

Another suspect is Freddy Mosses, proprietor of Mtuka Environmental Rehabilitation Company.

Explaining further the regional anti-corruption watchdog boss, said the two former leaders of Mishamo Amcos Ltd had authorised more than 4m/- to be loaned to Moses through his Mtuka Environmental Rehabilitation Company although the latter was not a member of the cooperative society.

"In 2014 PCCB officers uncovered that the duo loaned over 4m/- to Moses via his Mtuka Environmental Rehabilitation Company for establishing a nursery of 484,924 seedling trees while he was not a member of the cooperative society," said Mr Nakua.

