Former Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance and Planning, Dr Servacius Likwelile passed away on Saturday morning at his Mbweni home in Dar es Salaam Region.

Dr Likwelile is also a former senior lecturer at the faculty of Economics Social Sciences of the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM).

Dr Likwelile married former Special Seats MP, Vicky Kamata in 2016.

More details to be published.