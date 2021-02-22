Tanzania: Chief Secretary Engineer Kijazi Laid to Rest in Korogwe

A sombre mood surrounded Korogwe District and the surrounding on Saturday afternoon as a casket bearing the body of former Chief Secretary Engineer John Kijazi lowered into the grave.

Myriad of mourners led by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa and other top government officials including Deputy Speaker Dr Tulia Ackson turned for the burial service of the fallen diplomat.

Speaking at St. Augustine church in Korogwe, Tanga where the requiem mass for Ambassador Kijazi was held, the Premier thanked all religious leaders who participated in burying the Chief Secretary.

"I thank all those who participated, including leaders from both religions, from the beginning until today when we are burying CS Kijazi. You have done a great thing," said Mr Majaliwa.

Meanwhile, Tanga Regional Commissioner, Martine Shigella announced that his plans to rename a modern Korogwe Bus Stand after Engineer Ambassador John Kijazi are underway.

Speaking at the requiem mass for the late Chief Secretary Engineer Kijazi in Korogwe on Saturday, the Regional Commissioner said the decision was reached purposely to keep the name of the fallen diplomat immortal.

"I and my colleagues have agreed that our main bus stand here in Korogwe which was built with a lot of money and opened by our President John Joseph Magufuli in 2017 will be named after Engineer Ambassador Kijazi," declared RC Mongela.

Ambassador Kijazi died at Benjamin Mkapa Hospital in Dodoma Capital City, where he was receiving treatments.

According to his relative, Allan Kijazi, the former Chief Secretary died from a heart attack.

The deceased is survived by his wife and three children.