Somalia: UN Gravely Concerned By the Outbreak of Violence in Mogadishu

The Secretary-General is gravely concerned by the outbreak of violence in Mogadishu and calls on all parties to exercise restraint and calm.

The Secretary-General urges the Federal Government of Somalia and Federal Member States leaders to urgently come together and finalize the political agreement on the way forward for national elections, in line with the 17 September electoral model.

The Secretary-General also calls for the full respect of the rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression.

He reiterates the full support of the United Nations to the people and Government of Somalia on their path towards peace, stability, and prosperity.