Africa: Burkina Faso V Namibia - Next Round Ambitions Drive Both Sides

20 February 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Burkina Faso takes on Namibia when the curtain draws on Group B of the Total U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, Mauritania 2021 at Cheikha Ould Boidiya Stadium in Nouakchott on Sunday.

With four points from two games, Burkina Faso can afford to get a point and secure their quarterfinal spot, while nothing but victory can see Namibia go through to the second round.

As for the U-20 Stallions, the 3-1 victory over Central African Republic reinforced their declared objective of going as far as possible in this competition.

"We play every game to win, and despite the respect we have for Namibia, we will go to this game to win," Burkina Faso coach Oscar Barro said. "Everyone is ready, and our target is topping the group," he added.

Meanwhile, Namibia will take all the risks to get the much needed three points, with an eye on the other group B game between Tunisia and Central African Republic, played simultaneously at Stade Olympique de Nouakchott.

"Burkina Faso is one of the great African football nations and they appear regularly in the U-20 AFCON," Namibia coach John Britz admitted. "It is a different case with us; we only have schoolchildren in this squad who taste a tournament like this for the first time. That does not mean lacking ambition. We are going to give everything to win the game and get the qualification," he concluded.

Burkina Faso tops the group on goal difference from Tunisia with both having four points. Namibia and Central African Republic follow with one point each.

